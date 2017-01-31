Tippecanoe Co. Historical Association to pour thousands into new museum

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — There are plans to pour thousands of dollars into renovations for a new museum and community center. This comes after the Tippecanoe County Historical Association bought the Masonic Temple in Lafayette.

The historical association bought the temple for $350,000. Executive Director Craig Hadley said they’re planning for $500,000 in renovations.

The Masons put the temple on the market because of challenges with off-street parking and a decrease in membership.

The 49-year-old building at the corner 6th and Columbia Streets in downtown Lafayette will have a completely different look by next year.

“This is fantastic. We’ve been looking forward to this for a long time,” said Hadley. “To be able to expand the way we want to.”

Hadley has been looking to expand the association for awhile. So when he found out the Masonic Temple was up for sale, it was a no-brainer.

“When we finish, it’s going to be an amazing community center and museum with state of the art exhibitry and with a lot of programming space,” said Hadley.

Over the next year, Hadley said they’re going to be installing rotating and changeable exhibits.

“We are going to be hiring a professional exhibit design firm to come and work with our collections people,” said Hadley. “To be able to design professional, engaging and interactive exhibitry.”

Exhibits will span across both walls and there will be a media center, dance floor, banquet room and a brand new, fully equipped kitchen.

“So we’ll be able to do all sorts of things,” said Hadley. “Lecture series, classic film nights, dances, galas. You name it and we’ll be able to do it.”

Hadley believes the new museum will even be good for the local economy.

“We’ll be looking to expand our staff,” said Hadley. “So yes, we’re hoping that over the course of the next 2-5 years we’ll be expanding our staff to be able to meet our growth.”

Major construction should start by next fall.

The Masons will be able to use the space for the next six months until they find a new place of their own.

