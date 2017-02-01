City of Lafayette cracking down on abandoned properties

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An effort by the city of Lafayette aims to beautify neighborhoods while making them safer. But these homes aren’t just vacant, they’re neglected and often times a danger to the neighborhood.

The city hopes by selling them to people who will fix them up, it will not only increase surrounding property values, it will decrease crime.

“The basic downfalls of the neighborhood is essentially what we’re looking for,” said Lafayette Building Commissioner Mark Gick.

Broken or boarded up windows and doors, accumulated trash and overall deterioration of property – those are just a few things Gick is looking for in order to clean up Lafayette neighborhoods.

“We run into potentially having children play in these properties,” said Gick. “We have people going in there to sleep at night. We want to reduce the homeless and drug activity in these type of homes.”

Lafayette City Clerk Cindy Murray said there’s been a push to report abandoned homes. Murray said now all city employees are being asked to report them.

“I think it’s getting better because people know that, I shouldn’t say we’re looking,” said Murray. “We’re taking notice that there are properties out there that are in dire straits.”

That’s when Gick and city inspectors get to work.

“It’s just ever-evolving,” explained Gick. “We make a list, and then as we get the list and we have time, we go out and inspect them.”

If the homes meet the criteria to be considered abandoned, notices are sent to the owners. If the owner agrees, the city will allow them to make the proper repairs within a certain amount of time.

“The inspectors will go out weekly or sometimes twice a week to make sure that people are following through,” said Murray.

If not, the homes are declared abandoned and can be purchased and renovated.

Murray said a law passed in May 2015 has helped speed up the purchase of these homes. She said buyers can be given a title the same day of purchase instead of waiting through a sometimes 1 to 2-year redemption period.

“It helps us to be able to get these properties back in condition, and it expedites the procedure for the people who do want to buy them and try to fix them up,” explained Murray.

Gick said while these homes may look a little worse for wear, the end result might surprise you.

“It looks bad. But some new windows, a little bit of work inside, and if somebody wants to put some work into [it], they could actually have a very nice little house here,” said Gick.

Anyone who suspects an abandoned property in their neighborhood is asked to report it to the city of Lafayette.

