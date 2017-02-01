Coming soon to Purdue: Symposium will ask the big questions about faith and life

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) A group of Purdue campus churches and ministries will join together Feb. 3-5 for the tenth annual Symposium.

“The Symposium is an annual event held at Purdue drawing thousands from the campus, community and surrounding region,” explained organizer Dr. Corey Miller. “Its purpose is to explore and debate some of the most probing questions about faith, reason and life through panel discussion, lectures and debates.”

Miller said some of the past topics include human sex trafficking and slavery, human origins and the debate over whether God exists.

“We’re going to talk about significant questions,” said Miller. “The main topic this year is the supernatural. Is it real? Not real? What about miracles?”

The keynote address will be given by Dr. Craig Keener and is titled “Are miracles intellectually credible?” That will be Friday, Feb. 3 at Loeb Playhouse from 7-9:30 p.m.

There will be 20 talks in all spread out through the course of the weekends with speakers ranging from pastors to philosophers.

“The Symposium is for anyone from farmers to professors to professionals to students,” said Miller. “These are questions that touch on all of our lives.”

For more information on the Symposium and its scheduled speakers and locations, go to its website.

