High school sectional scoreboard for Jan. 31

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Check out the high school girls basketball sectional scores (first round) reported on Jan. 31.
Class 4A Kokomo Sectional 7:
Zionsville def. Harrison, 53-21
Lafayette Jeff def. Logansport, 56-42
Class 3A Rensselaer Central Sectional 18:
Rensselaer Central def. New Prairie, 66-42
Class 3A Benton Central Sectional 20:
West Lafayette def. Western, 69-15
Northwestern def. Maconaquah, 90-19
Class 3A Lebanon Sectional 25:
North Montgomery def. Frankfort, 41-30
Class 2A Central Catholic Sectional 38:
Covington def. South Vermillion, 67-64
Class A North White Sectional 50:
North White def. Covenant Christian, 55-22
Class A Clinton Prairie Sectional 54:
Clinton Prairie def. Frontier, 52-39