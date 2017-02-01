High school sectional scoreboard for Jan. 31

Sport 18 Reporters Published: Updated:
Covington

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Check out the high school girls basketball sectional scores (first round) reported on Jan. 31.

Class 4A Kokomo Sectional 7:

Zionsville def. Harrison, 53-21

Lafayette Jeff def. Logansport, 56-42

 

Class 3A Rensselaer Central Sectional 18:

Rensselaer Central def. New Prairie, 66-42

 

Class 3A Benton Central Sectional 20:

West Lafayette def. Western, 69-15

Northwestern def. Maconaquah, 90-19

 

Class 3A Lebanon Sectional 25:

North Montgomery def. Frankfort, 41-30

 

Class 2A Central Catholic Sectional 38:

Covington def. South Vermillion, 67-64

 

Class A North White Sectional 50:

North White def. Covenant Christian, 55-22

 

Class A Clinton Prairie Sectional 54:

Clinton Prairie def. Frontier, 52-39