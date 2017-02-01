Hoosier Heartland crash under investigation as possible OWI

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Westbound lanes of the Hoosier Heartland Highway closed briefly Wednesday evening after a one-vehicle crash.

The call came in around 8:15 p.m. Indiana State Police responded to the scene, just past the Old State Road 25 roundabout.

The vehicle was on its passenger side when first responders arrived.

Police said the driver refused medical treatment at the scene. They are investigating the crash as a possible OWI.

One of the westbound lanes reopened about 8:45 p.m. Both were clear by 9:15 p.m.

