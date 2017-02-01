Indiana House taking steps to fight cervical cancer

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Indiana House of Representatives voted unanimously to help fight cervical cancer. State Rep. Sharon Negele helped write the bill to fight and prevent the disease.

“It takes a three-prong approach in which we are asking the Indiana State Department of Health to follow that through education, prevention and screening,” Negele said.

The Health Department will also develop partnerships to increase cervical cancer awareness. The plan will include ways to reduce the number of women dying from the disease.

“We in Indiana have not done a very good job, and we need to do better,” Negele said.

Dr. Joel McCuaig said before Pap smears, cervical cancer was the No. 1 cancer killer of women.

“Today, it’s almost a rare disease. It’s almost, it’s almost totally preventable with Pap smears,” said McCuaig.

Each year in Indiana, around 250 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer and 86 die from the disease.

“When a person comes in symptomatic with cervical cancer, it’s usually going to be advance,” McCuaig said. “You feel like you missed the chance to help this person.”

He said one way to prevent this disease is by getting vaccinated to prevent HPV, another is to get screened to detect something that may become cervical cancer.

“I’ve probably treated 25 or 30 patients in 25 or 30 years with cervical cancer,” said McCuaig. “I’ve only seen one who developed cervical cancer who was getting Pap smears.”

Negele said it feels great to have full support from the Indiana House of Representatives. She wants to save as many lives as possible with this plan.

“It’s unfortunately very much a death sentence if not caught early,” she said.

The legislation requires the Indiana State Department of Health to have an outline of the strategic plan by Dec. 31, 2018. The bill will head to the Senate for further consideration at the end of this month.

