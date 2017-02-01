Indiana Senate panel OKs schools storing overdose antidote

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana schools could store the overdose antidote naloxone for emergency purposes under a measure approved by a state Senate panel Wednesday.

Democratic Sen. Mark Stoops’ bill would allow schools to stock and fill prescriptions for naloxone and albuterol, an asthma treatment. Existing law lets schools to keep epinephrine on hand to stop severe allergic reactions.

The Bloomington lawmaker’s measure also allows a nurse to administer the medications and, if given, requires a report to the Department of Education. The department would be asked to provide guidance on the medications.

Supporters say the emergency medications would be useful to a general population who may have a life-threatening emergency while at schools. The Senate Health and Provider Services Committee approved the bill 10-0.

