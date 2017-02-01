Little Hats, Big Hearts nationwide campaign covers Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Newborn babies at Lafayette area hospitals are resting a little more comfortably thanks to the American Heart Association.

As a part of Heart Disease Awareness Month, the Little Hats, Big Hearts campaign provides knitted red hats to babies across the country.

Heart Association representatives were at IU Health Arnett Wednesday morning and placed hats on a set of twins who were born eight weeks premature.

The goal is to get to people to choose heart-healthy lifestyles through diet, exercise and regular doctor visits.

American Heart Association’s Roscoe Spencer said cardiovascular health starts in the womb.

“Getting regular exercise and just going out and walking from time to time,” he said. “If you are able to go out and run or do something at your local gym, [and] just be more active, more fit and physical.”

Spencer wants to shed light on the importance of newborn heart health.

“In our quest to resolve cardiovascular disease and stroke-related matters, we really want to bring it to the forefront so people can understand that newborns can suffer through this,” Spencer said.

The hats are handmade by volunteers across the nation.

From Lafayette, group members are going to Fort Wayne, Columbus and Terre Haute.

