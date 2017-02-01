New technology to more efficiently use cow manure

FAIR OAKS, Ind. (WLFI) — A new technology is coming to Fair Oaks Farms in Newton and Jasper counties that could help farmers all around the country.

Midwestern BioAg has created technology that will make dairy cow manure useful. It’s something Vice President of Marketing Kevin Sweeney is excited about.

“With this new process, what we are able to do is transform the manure into a precision ag product,” said Sweeney. “And at that point, you are able to then transport it great distances.”

Sweeney said most farms don’t get to experience the benefits of manure.

“With dry manure, what happens most of the time is it stays within 5 to 10 miles of the dairy. It’s cumbersome, it’s heavy, it’s hard to transport,” explained Sweeney. “We turn it into a dry, granular product. And you can put it in a truck, and send it all the way across the country.”

The new process, called Terra Nu Nutrient Technology, is almost ready to debut at Fair Oaks Farms.

Sweeney said the past two years with Fair Oaks has shown the possible positive impacts both companies can have locally and around the country.

“So when you have this big concentration of manure in one place, what ultimately happens is over time, you see seepage into the waterways,” said Sweeney. “You see nitrogen or phosphorous ending up contaminating water supplies and that doesn’t help anybody.”

So how does it work?

“What we are really talking about with this manure matrix is a bunch of dead bugs. Dead microbes that came out of the anaerobic digester. Living bugs then consume the manure, and turn it into something else,” said Sweeney.

For more information on the technology, head over to Terra Nu’s website.

The facility will open in March and and will focus on Indiana and Illinois at first, but then it will look to spread into areas that really need it.

“You look at places with sandy soils in Nebraska, for example, or parts of Wisconsin – they would love to have access to rich, powerful, interesting manure that we have here,” said Sweeney. “And they just don’t get it.”

