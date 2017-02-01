No. 23 Purdue looks to crush No. 25 Northwestern’s Cinderella-story

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue’s Mackey Arena will be the site of Wednesday’s most anticipated matchup in Big Ten play as Purdue takes on Northwestern.

Purdue (17-5) is coming off of a surprising road loss Sunday to Nebraska, 83-80. GoldandBlack.com Publisher Alan Karpick said it’s difficult and it’s frustrating because there were similar problems with Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska.

“[It was] a game the Boilers had in hand down the stretch, and let it get away against a team – on paper – that’s inferior,” he said. “…A lot of people feel Purdue should be undefeated in Big Ten play, and now they’re really swimming up stream for a chance to win the Big Ten Championship.”

The Boilermakers are looking to interrupt Northwestern’s Cinderella-story. The Wildcats go into Wednesday’s game ranked 25th overall, and Purdue currently sits at No. 23.

Northwestern (18-4) is working to solidify the school’s first NCAA tournament berth. Their point guard Bryant McIntosh, from Greensburg, Indiana, currently leads the Big Ten in assists per game. He dropped 21 points against Indiana University Sunday at home.

Northwestern’s leading scorer Scottie Lindsey has been ruled out of Wednesday’s contest due to a case of mono.

As Karpick said, this is not your grandfather’s Northwestern team. They are running hot right now and are a dangerous team.

“They are very capable of pulling off the upset if Purdue does not play well, and I think that’s going to be a big story line,” Karpick said. “Purdue has no margin for error. Everything that Purdue has to do from right now moving forward has to be get ready for the tournament, and I think this is a big step tonight.

On Purdue’s side, big man Issac Haas is dealing with a hip-pointer injury but is expected to play against Northwestern.

Caleb Swanigan has been one of the top performers in the nation this year, and it’s a safe bet he’ll be putting up big numbers again tonight. When it comes to rebounding the ball, he will be facing the Wildcat’s big man Dererk Pardon.

Tipoff for Purdue vs. Northwestern is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

Watch the full interview with Karpick from News 18 at Five to hear what he has to say about football head coach Jeff Brohm’s first signing day, as well as much more about Purdue men’s basketball including their loss to Nebraska and their upcoming matchup against the Wildcats.

