Numbers show record year for Fort Wayne International Airport

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority says a record number of passengers flew out of Fort Wayne International Airport in 2016.

It says nearly 366,000 passengers boarded outbound flights last year compared to the previous high of 360,000 in 2000.

The authority says overall passenger traffic — which also includes those flying to Fort Wayne International — grew for the seventh consecutive year.

WANE-TV reports service to New York City via Newark began in September with once daily to and from flights. American Airlines also began flying larger planes on its Dallas route in November and announced more seats for its Charlotte route.