Saint Joseph’s College Board of Trustees to discuss financial future

RENSSELAER, Ind. (WLFI) — Saint Joseph’s College Board of Trustees will meet Thursday and Friday to discuss the school’s future.

This comes after the school’s president said it needs $100 million to continue serving students.

News 18 found out that some alumni and students will have the option to attend mass at the school’s chapel during Thursday’s meeting, starting at 4 p.m.

It will be a chance for many to send peaceful prayers while the board makes decisions for the future.

Some students have even made t-shirts that say #SAVEJOE as a way to help raise money for the school.

According to a letter sent out a week ago by the school’s President Robert Pastoor, the college needs commitments of $20 million before June 1st.

Pastoor said his staff has exhausted all possible avenues in their efforts to improve the financial situation.

The Higher Learning Commission put Saint Joseph’s College on probation last year, due to finances.

News 18 will continue to follow this story and bring you any information that comes out of the meeting as soon as it’s available.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...