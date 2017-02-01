Wainwright Middle School appeals failing grade

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The State Board of Education has upgraded Wainwright Middle School from a failing grade to a D after the school made an appeal.

The grade change comes after 34 students used calculators on the math section of last year’s I-STEP exam. The tests were then considered invalid and weren’t scored, resulting in the F grade.

Wainwright Principal Neal McCutcheon said the school deserved a D because they self-reported the mistake.

The state board agreed and accepted its appeal Wednesday morning.

“I think we should be measured exactly where we attain, but we’re working really hard on just trying to show growth,” McCutcheon said. “Each student is important to us, and we just keep reaching for their full potential.”

He said in the past students have been allowed to use calculators. But on last year’s test it wasn’t allowed, and educators missed that in the directions.

“We know that we have areas to grow and improve. … Just the encouragement and the hard work from the teachers and the dedication from the students. I couldn’t be more proud of our community and what we’re doing,” said McCutcheon.

Wainwright Middle School is part of the Tippecanoe School Corporation. It was TSC’s only failing school from last year’s accountability grades. TSC received a B for its corporation grade.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...