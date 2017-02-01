Winner about out of time to claim $4.5M Hoosier Lotto prize

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Less than two weeks remain for someone to claim a $4.5 million Hoosier Lotto jackpot from last summer.

Hoosier Lottery officials say the winning ticket for the Aug. 17 drawing was sold at a Marsh supermarket along 86th Street on the north side of Indianapolis. The winner has until Feb. 13 to turn in the winning ticket at the state lottery headquarters in Indianapolis.

The winning numbers on the ticket are 16-17-19-22-43-44. All Hoosier Lottery draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days.

Indiana has also had some big winning tickets that were never turned in. One was for a $50 million Powerball jackpot from 2002, along with a $5 million Hoosier Lotto jackpot in 2004 and $1 million winning Powerball ticket in 2013.