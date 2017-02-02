4 agencies teaming up to combat rash of burglaries

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Four local sheriff’s offices are teaming to up solve a rash of daytime burglaries, and they’re asking for the public’s help.

According to Major Joe Mink with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, the burglaries started around Jan. 4, in mainly rural areas in Tippecanoe, Clinton, Carroll and Boone counties.

Boone County investigators said firearms and prescription medication were taken in most of their cases.

Mink said they are urging anyone who sees anything suspicious to call the sheriff’s office.

