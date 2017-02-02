ACLU files for documents on implementation of Trump’s Muslim ban

WASHINGTON (WLFI) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana filed a Freedom of Information Act request Thursday with its local U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office in order to expose how Trump administration officials are interpreting and executing the president’s immigration ban.

President Donald Trump’s immigration ban is in violation of federal courts that ordered a stay on the ban’s implementation.

Jane Henegar, executive director for the ACLU of Indiana, said Hoosiers have expressed deep concern over the president’s executive order.

“They want to know how the order is being implemented in our local airports, and whether it is consistent with the Constitution and recent federal court orders,” Henegar said.

The ACLU of Indiana was joined by 49 other ACLU affiliates, 18 of which filed their own FOIAs. All U.S. states were represented in the filing except: Connecticut, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming. California has three branches in the state represented – Northern California, Southern California and San Diego – and Washington, D.C. is also on the list.

Customs and Border Protection officials detained and deported individuals, after federal courts ordered officials to stop enforcing the executive order following a court challenge from the ACLU and other organizations.

ACLU of San Diego border litigation project staff attorney Mitra Ebadolahi said, “It is imperative that the public learn if federal immigration officials are blatantly defying nationwide federal court orders that block President Trump’s unconstitutional immigration ban.”

Ebadolahi said the ACLU affiliates are using the FOIAs to expose CBP’s abuse of power and shed light on this critical issue.

According to the ACLU, the Trump administration has yet to inform the public of how many refugees, visa holders and legal permanent residents have been affected by this action.

