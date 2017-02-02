Boone Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating string of burglaries

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of burglaries occurring across the county.

Investigators said they are also working closely with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office due to a rash of burglaries within their jurisdiction. Patrols have been added in both Boone and Clinton counties.

Last week, Boone County Sheriff’s deputies responded to two reported burglaries. One occurred on Boone County’s far west side, and the other was on State Road 39 in Mechanicsburg. In both cases, an object was thrown through a window to gain access to the home.

On Wednesday, Boone County Sheriff’s deputies were called to three reported burglaries that occurred in and around Mechanicsburg, as well as just south of Lebanon on State Road 39. Authorities said the same type of entry was used in these burglaries.

According to Boone County investigators, firearms and prescription medication were the items taken in most of the cases. They added the subjects are first knocking on the front door to see if anyone is home, and then going around to another doorway to gain entry into the house.

