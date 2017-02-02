Busy agenda for the Lafayette City Council

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Monday is shaping up to be a busy day for the Lafayette City Council.

The council will vote on a number of measures.

There will be a public hearing and second vote for the proposed sewage rate increase. Over the next three years, Lafayette residents could see a 27 percent increase.

The council will have a first vote on a fine for not parking within the markings.

There will also be a vote for the relocation of the Lafayette Family YMCA. The plans call for a new building with a gym and aquatics center where the old Point East Mobile Home Park was located near State Road 38 and Creasy Lane.

Another vote will involve the proposal for an affordable assisted living facility on Beck Lane. Mayor Tony Roswarski said the city is working with the developer who is going through the tax credit process.

“We’re allowing them to pass through that bond, so it’s tax exempt for them as a way of helping make those financial numbers work because we believe that this is an important project,” said Roswarski. “We’re happy with the developer, the services they’re going to provide, the amenities that are going to be available.”

All of this is happening Monday at the council’s regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Lafayette City Hall.

