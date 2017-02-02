Colombia arrests Indiana man wanted for armed bank robbery

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s police have arrested an Indiana man wanted on charges of attempted murder tied to a 2012 bank robbery.

Twenty-four-year-old James Cole was arrested Thursday in the western city of Medellin and will be deported in the coming hours. Authorities say he was in Colombia illegally and pretended to be a language student at a local university.

Cole and a partner are accused of holding up at gunpoint a First Merchants Bank near Muncie in 2012. During the robbery, he is accused of firing shots at a police officer.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...