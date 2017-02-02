Colts punter McAfee announces retirement

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee announced his retirement from the NFL early Thursday morning after eight seasons in the league, all with the Colts.

In a tweet, the 29-year-old McAfee said he will be joining Barstool Sports. He said part of his decision to retire was based on looking at a third knee surgery in four years, with more surgeries looming in the future.

“Could I have played a couple more years? I think so, but I know that to be great in the NFL, which is what my teammates and Colts Nation deserves, I have to focus completely on kicking balls,” McAfee said in his note on Twitter. “I’m at the point now, where I want to shift my obsessive like focus, to making the world a happier and hopefully, a better place.”

McAfee also said that as part of his new endeavor, he will have a fully functioning radio and television studio downtown.

Last season McAfee was named to his second Pro Bowl, however didn’t participate due to needing surgery. He retires as the Colts’ all-time leader in touchbacks, gross punting average and net punting average.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...