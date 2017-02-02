Ex-Indiana schools chief Bennett picked for county council

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this file photo dated Aug. 1, 2013, former Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Bennett is shown announcing his resignation as Florida's Education Commissioner in Tallahassee, Fla. A monthslong investigation into Bennett's use of state staff and resources during his 2012 re-election campaign in Indiana found ample evidence to support federal wire fraud charges. (AP File Photo/Steve Cannon)
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Former state schools superintendent Tony Bennett is returning to political office as a member of a southern Indiana county council.

Republican precinct committee members voted Wednesday to appoint Bennett to a vacant Clark County Council position.

Bennett tells the News and Tribune that his family’s roots are in Clark County and sees the position as a chance to serve.

Bennett was the Greater Clark County Schools superintendent when he was elected state schools chief in 2008. He became Florida’s education commissioner following his unsuccessful 2012 re-election bid, but resigned after The Associated Press published emails showing he changed Indiana’s school-grading system to benefit a top Republican donor’s charter school.

The Indiana inspector general also found he used his office staff and state-issued SUV extensively for political work.

