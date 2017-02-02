Former West Lafayette City Hall reduced to rubble

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — After years of sitting empty, the former West Lafayette City Hall is getting torn down. Now, the city is looking toward the future.

The dust began to fly Thursday morning as demolition crews tore into the side of the iconic structure. It was built in 1970 and housed the Mayor’s Office and at one point the West Lafayette Police Department.

West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis said this is a symbolic moment for the city, as they begin projects such as the State Street renovations.

Dennis said the building holds a lot of memories, but it is time to move on.

“It is sort of an important point in our history, where as the building has served its purpose. It’s lived far beyond its life span, and now it’s time to move forward,” Dennis said. “We’re going to go ahead and work with our community to find out what that forward momentum is actually going to be.”

Dennis said building a new City Hall is part of the city’s strategic plan and is taking suggestions from the public to where it should be located. After the building is removed, the property will become green space.

