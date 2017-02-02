Fugitive Search: Joseph Johnson

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police need the community’s help to find a man wanted on an arrest warrant for various drug abuse violations.

Joseph Johnson, 31, is the subject of this week’s Fugitive Search. Police describe him as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

In January, an arrest warrant was issued for Johnson for various drug abuse violations out of Tippecanoe County Superior Court I.

Johnson also has two outstanding warrants for drug abuse violations out of Tippecanoe County Superior Court I and Superior Court IV, which were both issued in August 2016.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or use the anonymous WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

