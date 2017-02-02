Indiana ranks 47th on national list of American well-being

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A new study released Wednesday by Gallup and Healthways entitled “State of American Well-Being” placed Indiana 47th in the nation.

Nearly 180,000 Americans participated in the annual study by phone interview across all 50 states. The study highlights important trends in health and well-being.

The study is based on the following criteria:

Purpose: liking what you do each day and being motivated to achieve your goals Social: having supportive relationships and love in your life Financial: managing your economic life to reduce stress and increase security Community: liking where you live, feeling safe and having pride in your community Physical: having good health and enough energy to get things done daily

Last year Indiana placed 46th, so even though we are lower on the list this year, some Hoosiers said they have high hopes.

“Without a doubt I think we can move up. I see more people jogging and walking and riding bikes, and the Pacers Bike Share program is awesome so I think that will move it up in the rankings,” one life-long Hoosier said.

Hawaii, Alaska and South Dakota topped the list this year.

Oklahoma, Kentucky and West Virginia were at the bottom of the list following Indiana.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...