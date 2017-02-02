Kids get in tune with instruments before LSO’s Lollipop Concert

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The entire family is invited to Lafayette Symphony Orchestra’s Lollipop Concert on Friday. The interactive event gives children the chance to explore the instruments up close before sitting down for an hour-long concert.

LSO executive director Sara Mummey stopped by News 18 This Morning to talk about the event.

“It’s super unique and exciting for the whole family. We’ll have our instrument petting zoo,” explained Mummey. “Kids will have the chance to touch and try some of the instruments of the orchestra.”

After that, the entire family is invited to take in a performance of “Mr. Smith’s Composition” by Gregory Smith.

“The music is aimed at kind of helping kids understand how music comes to be, how composers create pieces,” Mummey said. “They’ll also get to hear some of the instruments individually to hear the difference between the higher and lower toned instruments.”

Some of the pieces will also be narrated to help teach kids about the different musical families.

The Lollipop Concert begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at the Long Center for Performing Arts. The instrument petting zoo begins at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $5 each and can be bought online or at the door if still available.

Every child will be sent home with a lollipop.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...