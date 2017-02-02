Purdue police accused in second discrimination and retaliation lawsuit

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two lawsuits now accuse the Purdue University Police Department of discrimination and retaliation toward African-American officers within the department. News 18 looked into the latest complaint, and what the University has to say in response.

“She was really badly mistreated,” attorney Jason Ramsland said.

According to her lawsuit, Tenecia Waddell was initially terminated for not qualifying with her firearm. After she made a complaint of discrimination, the University found she was a victim of firearm tampering and the department deprived her of proper training that was offered to other nonblack officers.

“When she was reinstated, rather than to be able to give her back the equipment that she had before, there was a delay in several weeks in getting that equipment back to her,” said Ramsland, who is representing Waddell.

He said Purdue police had to order new equipment because other officers burned Waddell’s uniform and destroyed her bullet proof vest.

“Turns out it had been used for target practice,” Ramsland said.

When News 18 asked Ramsland, do you believe that was out of spite or out of harassment?

He replied, “I don’t know if there is another reasonable way to interpret that. They had vests from officers who had been gone for years, which hadn’t had this sort of thing done to them. But Ms. Waddell, who had been gone for a matter of weeks, can’t be reissued her same bulletproof vest and it’s been shot at.”

Waddell’s lawsuit claims she was deprived of opportunities she qualified for.

“Ms. Waddell was sought out by the Lafayette Jeff High School to be a school resource officer and the Purdue University Police Department resisted those efforts, told her that she had to fill out this paperwork,” said Ramsland.

Waddell allegedly never got that paperwork.

“Meanwhile, other nonblack officers were permitted to work as school resource officers,” Ramsland said. “So, either they were given the form or no form was required of them.”

But it was her romantic relationship with Purdue Police Sgt. Ryan Pyle that got them both fired, resulting in another lawsuit filed by Pyle.

“There will be several instances revealed where this policy was not enforced on other Purdue Police Department employees, but rather it was selectively enforced with respect to Mr. Pyle and Ms. Waddell,” said Ramsland.

In response, Purdue sent out this statement:

“Purdue denies these claims. The University intends to vigorously defend the lawsuit and will make clear that the termination was fully justified and based on nondiscriminatory reasons.”

Ramsland said that’s typical.

“It would be rather unusual for a defendant to come out and admit the really pertinent details of a lawsuit like this,” he said.

Purdue has 60 days to respond to the claims in this lawsuit.

News 18 will continue following both cases as they move forward.

