Purdue students hold peaceful protest over Trump’s travel ban

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A protest is underway Thursday afternoon at Purdue University over President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban.

Supporters say the temporary ban is a necessary step to ensure public safety.

But News 18’s Cameron Hardin joined us live from Purdue’s Memorial Mall where a peaceful protest is being held, and critics of the travel ban say Trump’s order was not the way to go about it.

Purdue is proud of its diverse student population in West Lafayette and around the world, with more than 120 nations representing the University.

When citizens of seven mainly Muslim countries were suspended from entering the United States, students decided to take some initiative.

One of those students is Negin Goodrich, who is an Iranian-American. She said they are gathered to defend their rights as Iranian citizens because they feel they are not illegal immigrants.

“We have all had visas or green cards, and it’s not fair to block them at the moment,” Goodrich said. “We have all invested in coming to the United States to have [an] education or to follow a job, to do something here. And all of a sudden you say, ‘your not welcome here anymore.'”

Goodrich said she feels like she has two identities, two loves and two countries to root for.

“My Iranian side is calling for justice for my people – 80 million people have been singled out because of their religion and been labeled as terrorists. This is not fair,” Goodrich explained. “And my American side is calling for supporting our Constitution. It’s not constitutional to ban people based upon their religion – that is why I am here today.”

The protest is expected to go until 2 p.m. at the Purdue Memorial Mall. We will have more details on event coming up on News 18 at Five and Six and later online at WLFI.com.

