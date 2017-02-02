Purdue’s ‘Back a Boiler’ program plays key role in federal bill

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Sen. Todd Young has introduced legislation to help students pay for a higher education.

It’s called the Investing in Student Success Act. Sen. Young is working with Sen. Marco Rubio. They have been following Purdue University’s “Back a Boiler” program.

The program involves income share agreements. The agreements give students the option to have their education costs paid for by investors in exchange for agreeing to pay a percentage of their future income for a set period of time.

The legislation would create a legal structure for this option.

“Many schools and universities were not willing to take the risk and go forward with an income share agreement program without federal or state law. We took the risk and feel that we designed our program with great attention to students,” said Brian Edelman, COO of the Purdue Research Foundation.

Edelman said there are currently 160 students in the program.

