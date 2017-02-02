Tesla gets reprieve under protectionist Indiana bill

This undated photo provided by Tesla Motors shows the Model 3 car. at a starting price of $35,000 before federal and state government incentives. The Model 3 is less than half the cost of Tesla's previous models. (Tesla Motors via AP)
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A bill that would have driven automaker Tesla from doing business in Indiana has been revamped to allow the electric car company to stay.

The Indiana House transportation committee amended and approved the bill Thursday. It grandfathers in Tesla but prohibits other major automakers from direct car sales in the future.

Tesla sells cars directly to consumers, cutting out third-party auto dealerships and giving them a competitive advantage.

The bill’s sponsor and committee’s chairman, Republican Ed Soliday, says that without it, foreign automakers, including the Chinese, could sell cars directly without accountability or adequate repair facilities.

Several states already ban direct auto sales.

