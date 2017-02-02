WLFI – Account Executive

Job Title

Account Executive

Area of Interest

Sales

Position Type

Full-time

Job Description

WLFI-TV is seeking a motivated Account Executive. As an AE, you will be responsible for effectively maintaining and increasing revenue with established clients, as well as developing new business clients. Candidate must be able to develop relationships, have strong communications and organizational skills, and be able to create and deliver effective client presentations. AEs at WLFI are responsible for selling television and all digital platforms (WLFI desk top, app, tablet and mobile). We will provide training in all areas to help grow your abilities and ensure success. A valid driver’s license, state mandated automobile insurance and an acceptable driving record are also required.

As a WLFI AE, basic computer capabilities in Microsoft Office are a must. A background in digital sales and marketing is a plus. Individuals must be self-motivated, energetic, creative and focused on success. We’re looking for our next professional success story!

NOTE: This job description contains basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned.

*********EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED*********REVISED:04/28/2014

Additional Information

.

Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Protected Veterans/Disabled

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...