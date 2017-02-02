WLFI – Multiplatform Journalist

Job Title

Multiplatform Journalist

News

Full-time

WLFI has a career opportunity as a Multiplatform Journalist. We need a

storyteller who understands how to develop local contacts and generate

community news. Successful candidates must be able to shoot

compelling video and interviews, report, write clearly, voice and edit

stories for broadcast and post content to the web. Applicants must

demonstrate ability to handle DV camera with hard drive, non-linear

editing, laptop computer, web cam, mics, cables and any other equipment

needed to perform the daily duties of digital news gathering.

You must be prepared to perform multiple tasks and be able to work

under deadline pressure. Four year college degree in broadcast

Journalism and internship in TV news required. Must have good driving

record and valid driver’s license.

NOTE: This job description contains basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned.

********* EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED *********

REVISED: 04/16/2014

Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Protected Veterans/Disabled

