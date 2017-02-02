WLFI – Multiplatform Journalist

Job Title
Multiplatform Journalist
Area of Interest
News
Position Type
Full-time
Job Description
WLFI has a career opportunity as a Multiplatform Journalist. We need a
storyteller who understands how to develop local contacts and generate
community news. Successful candidates must be able to shoot
compelling video and interviews, report, write clearly, voice and edit
stories for broadcast and post content to the web. Applicants must
demonstrate ability to handle DV camera with hard drive, non-linear
editing, laptop computer, web cam, mics, cables and any other equipment
needed to perform the daily duties of digital news gathering.
You must be prepared to perform multiple tasks and be able to work
under deadline pressure. Four year college degree in broadcast
Journalism and internship in TV news required. Must have good driving
record and valid driver’s license.
