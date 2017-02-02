WLFI – Sales Manager

Job Title

Sales Manager

Area of Interest

Sales

Position Type

Full-time

Job Description

WLFI is conveniently located between Indianapolis and Chicago and is an excellent opportunity to grow your management experience with a great Media General station. The Sales Manager is responsible for leading, teaching, and motivating the sales team along with growing local revenue, (core and digital).

Principle Duties & Responsibilities: Oversee all areas of the local sales team, training, development, education, accountability and evaluation. Communicate effectively with other managers, planning and execution of station marketing opportunities and generation of new business concepts. Prepare budgets.

Specialized Knowledge/Skills: Strong leadership and team-building skills, strong analytical, problem solving, communication, writing, and presentation skills. Must be well organized, exude high energy, and be able to motivate others.

Requirements: Prior management experience a plus but not required. Must have strong record of understanding process development and management. MS Office Skills including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint are required. MS Project & HRIS, Wide Orbit experience is a plus. A valid driver’s license, insurance and an acceptable driving record are also required.

NOTE: This job description contains basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned. ******EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED******REVISED: 04/22/2014

Additional Information

Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Protected Veterans/Disabled

