WLFI – Sports Reporter

Sports Reporter

News

Full-time

WLFI-TV is seeking a sports videographer/reporter/fill-in anchor. The

successful candidate will be able to shoot compelling video and

interviews, report, write, voice and edit stories for broadcast and post

content to the web. Applicants must demonstrate ability to handle DV

cameras with hard drive, non-linear editing, laptop computer, web cam,

mics, cables and any other equipment needed to perform the daily duties

of digital news gathering. Four year college degree in broadcast

Journalism and internship in TV sports required. Plenty of opportunity to

shoot and report on Big 10 action at Purdue University and local high

school sports. Must have good driving record and valid driver’s license.

NOTE: This job description contains basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned.

****EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED****

Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Protected Veterans/Disabled

