WLFI – Sports Reporter

Job Title
Sports Reporter
Area of Interest
News
Position Type
Full-time
Job Description
WLFI-TV is seeking a sports videographer/reporter/fill-in anchor. The
successful candidate will be able to shoot compelling video and
interviews, report, write, voice and edit stories for broadcast and post
content to the web. Applicants must demonstrate ability to handle DV
cameras with hard drive, non-linear editing, laptop computer, web cam,
mics, cables and any other equipment needed to perform the daily duties
of digital news gathering. Four year college degree in broadcast
Journalism and internship in TV sports required. Plenty of opportunity to
shoot and report on Big 10 action at Purdue University and local high
school sports. Must have good driving record and valid driver’s license.
NOTE: This job description contains basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned.
****EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED****
Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Protected Veterans/Disabled