5 years later: Montgomery Co. cold case remains unsolved

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Five years ago a Montgomery County man was found murdered in his home. Even after countless hours put into the case, it has gone cold and authorities are asking for the public’s help.

Sam Kessler, a former Montgomery County commissioner, was found murdered at his Ladoga, Indiana, home on East State Road 234 on Jan. 29, 2012, around 11:30 a.m.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from Kessler’s business acquaintance – who told authorities he was unable to reach Kessler by phone and decided to stop by his home to check on him. The caller said the home’s door was ajar and Kessler was dead in his bedroom.

The sheriff’s office with the help of Indiana State Police investigated the scene. Investigators said Kessler suffered a wound, which suggests foul play. They said other evidence at the scene suggested the home was ransacked, but it was unclear if anything was taken.

Detectives said Kessler had spoken with family members the day before the murder was reported around 11 a.m. Authorities believe the crime happened within those 24 hours.

Kessler’s family, state police and the sheriff’s office continue to investigate, although leads and tips have fallen off. But that is where they need your help, as they say no information is too small to follow up on.

Anyone with information, or heard information about the case, is asked to contact ISP Master Trooper Detective Jay Harper at 765-567-2125 or Montgomery County Sheriff’s Detective Aaron French at 765-362-3740, ext. 220. All tips will be investigated and kept confidential, and callers can remain anonymous.

