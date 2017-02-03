Future for Saint Joe’s students remains unclear as trustees meet

RENSSELAER, Ind. (WLFI) — Many in Rensselaer are hoping Saint Joseph’s College doesn’t close its doors. The board of trustees met Thursday to discuss the school’s future.

This comes after the college’s president said it needs $20 million by June 1, plus $100 million to continue serving students.

“You got people like me who are trying to keep everybody calm and just be a voice of reason,” said student Samantha Hoyt. “But there are some people who are really worried and already thinking about transferring.”

Hoyt is trying to spread positivity around the Saint Joseph’s campus after the school announced it’s having financial trouble.

“There’s a chance the school is going to stay open and that all of this worry is going to be for nothing,” said Hoyt.

She is living out her dream as a Junior. She’s on the presidential scholarship, saving her and her family $27,000 yearly. But it’s a dream that could come to an end.

“If I did have to leave, that would be unfortunate,” said Hoyt. “Especially since me and my family thought we had all of this college thing figured out.”

But Hoyt isn’t the only one affected. In fact, it’s an entire community that would be upset to see the college close.

“We’re optimistic,” said Kevin Kelly, Jasper County Economic Development President.”God-willing that that’s not the mission. The mission is to continue and to continue to thrive.”

A local hangout, City Pub and Office, draws in a lot of business from students and staff.

“We have pack the pub nights for Saint Joe seniors and students. I would definitely hate to see something happen. Hopefully they pull together and something comes through to where it stays.”

Pulling together is the theme for the Saint Joe’s community. Students and alumni came together at the school’s chapel Thursday as a way to send peaceful prayers as tough decisions are being made.

“God’s got this. It’s going to be okay. We’re all going to be okay,” said Hoyt. “At the end of the day, we’re still breathing. And we’ve all had our time here and it’s been a great experience no matter what.”

The board will meet for a second time on Friday. News 18 is told that the decision will be announced after that meeting.

