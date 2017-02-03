Girls sectional matchups on the Friday Night Frenzy

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Girls high school basketball sectional play continues Friday night on the Frenzy.

Sectional 20 at Benton Central features tons of talent and two Class 3A top ten teams.

The No. 10-ranked Red Devils of West Lafayette (20-3) will tip off first against Benton Central (19-5). The Bison lost to the Red Devils 41-37 in West Lafayette earlier this season. Benton Central finished the year strong, winning 12 of its last 13 games.

In the later game at Benton Central, Class 3A No. 5 Northwestern takes on Peru. Northwestern is considered a heavy favorite to take the sectional title, but one of its three blemishes on the season came at West Lafayette. The Red Devils won that game 50-49 two weeks ago. The two teams could meet tomorrow in the championship round.

In Class 4A at Kokomo’s Memorial Gymnasium, McCutcheon (15-8) and Lafayette Jeff (18-6) will fight for a championship berth. Jeff won the previous matchup between the two schools earlier this season 55-54. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. The winner plays either Kokomo or Zionsville in the championship tomorrow.

But that’s not all, Sports 18 will have all highlights and scores from all the schools from where you live coming up on the Friday Night Frenzy.

Benton Central – Sectional 20

Benton Central vs. West Lafayette – 6 p.m.

Peru vs. Northwestern – 7:30 p.m.

Central Catholic – Sectional 38

Central Catholic vs. Covington – 6 p.m.

Seeger vs. Carroll – 7:30 p.m.

Clinton Prairie – Sectional 54

Tri-Central vs. Faith Christian – 6 p.m.

Clinton Central vs. Clinton Prairie – 7:30 p.m.

Knox – Sectional 34

Knox vs. North Judson – 6:30 p.m.

Winamac vs. Delphi – 8 p.m.

Kokomo – Sectional 7

McCutcheon vs. Lafayette Jeff – 8 p.m.

Lebanon – Sectional 25

Tri-West Hendricks vs. North Montgomery – 6 p.m.

Lebanon vs. Western Boone – 7:30 p.m.

North Vermillion – Sectional 53

Attica vs. North Vermillion – 7:30 p.m.

North White – Sectional 50

West Central vs. North White – 6:30 p.m.

Caston vs. Pioneer – 8 p.m.

Rensselaer Central – Sectional 18

Twin Lakes vs. Rensselaer Central – 8:30 p.m.

