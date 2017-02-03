High school jobs competition helps prepare students for college, careers

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — More than 200 students from nine area high schools came to Lafayette to take part in a job competition.

Jobs for America’s Graduates, or JAG, is a state-based nonprofit program that helps high school juniors and seniors prepare for graduation and the job application process, among other things.

At Friday’s Career Development Conference in the National Guard Armory in Lafayette, students broke off into groups and competed in various categories such as leadership, work skills and critical thinking.

JAG also helps the students practice for job interviews and find jobs even after they have graduated.

“We have a lot of great success stories. Our graduation rate is over 92 percent here. And our job placement, we really focus on a lot of different things to keep the kids on track to be a productive adult,” said Jenni Mykkanen, JAG Region 4 manager.

She said it took a lot of work from the community to make the conference possible.

“We have business partners and community partners that partner with us giving our kids internships or donating,” said Mykkanen. “All our breakfast has been donated to us, and so a lot of people have really come together to make this event for us.”

Winners receive medals, trophies, cash prizes and some seniors will earn scholarships.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...