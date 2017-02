INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — An Indiana House committee has approved State Rep. Sally Siegrist’s proposal to expand services and secure funding for the state’s 211 service.

It’s a nonprofit that provides information and referral services to those who dial 211.

Siegrist said the bill would add assistance for human services concerning domestic violence, infant mortality, veterans, senior citizens, vulnerable children and public health.

The proposal now moves to the House Committee on Ways and Means.

