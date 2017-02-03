Local ministry serving record amount of men

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — Trinity Life Ministry is changing the lives of men struggling with addiction.

Following record interest in the program over the past couple years, many have been turned away because there’s not enough space.

Justin Corbett is a former drug addict.

“Without this place, I wouldn’t be here,” Corbett said. “I wouldn’t be the person I am today.”

After he was released from jail, Corbett was accepted into Trinity Life Mission’s Life Transformation Program.

“This place accepted me, so I got out of jail, came here the next day, and just hit the ground running from there,” Corbett said.

Located in Crawfordsville, the shelter serves as home to men committed to breaking an addiction. These men spend hundreds of hours in the classroom as part of the program. Later on, they focus on transitioning back into the workforce full time.

Along with Corbett, Scott Dailey was one of the many who applied for residency – but one of few accepted.

Dailey considers himself lucky.

“For them to be willing to give up the money, their time and their effort, their own personal free time to be able to mold us into better people, through Christ – it’s just unbelievable,” said Dailey.

Executive director Phil Gabriel said three years ago, Trinity accepted just 25 men a year. In 2016, that number jumped to 50.

Now in 2017, the program is looking to help as many as 100 men per year. But that still doesn’t fulfill the demand.

“We believe we received over 500 contacts of people wanting to get in,” Gabriel said.

Right now, they’re working to come up with a solution.

“We’re in full speed ahead mode, trying to find ways to begin to work with some other ministries and some other addictions places to say, ‘How can we resolve this problem in this Lafayette area?'” Gabriel said.

Down the road, Gabriel said he’d like to see expansion.

“We could have a thousand beds, I mean, it’s just that prevalent of a problem,” Gabriel said. “But that’s why we need people to come alongside of us, help us find a place where we can house more men.”

Gabriel said there’s no cost associated with the program, but it costs the ministry up to $8,500 to put each person through. It’s paid for through private donors and money brought in from the ministry’s two thrift stores in Crawfordsville and Lafayette.

