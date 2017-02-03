Purdue faces tough test in No. 17 Maryland

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — The No. 23-ranked Purdue men’s basketball team will look for a signature road win Saturday as it travels to No. 17-ranked Maryland for a key Big Ten showdown between two title contenders.

Purdue is coming off an 80-59 win over No. 25-ranked Northwestern on Wednesday night, the Boilermakers’ third straight win over a nationally-ranked foe (Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Northwestern). Purdue will be looking for its fourth straight win over a ranked opponent for the first time since the 1997-98 season. A win would also give Purdue an 8-3 Big Ten start for the first time since the 2010-11 campaign.

Maryland has thrived in close games this year, owning a 9-1 mark in games decided by six points or less. The Terrapins boast three of the league’s top freshmen in Justin Jackson, Anthony Cowan and Kevin Huerter while junior Melo Trimble is one of the nation’s top point guards.

The Boilermakers are using a white-hot performance from 3-point range to sit near the top of the Big Ten standings. Purdue is second nationally in 3-point percentage (.424) and leads the Big Ten in league games only (.438). The percentage is the fourth-best percentage in the Big Ten since the 1993-94 season.

Purdue has five players averaging double-figures, led by Caleb Swanigan (18.8 PPG, 12.9 RPG). He is joined by Isaac Haas (13.3), Vincent Edwards (11.7), Carsen Edwards (10.8) and Dakota Mathias (10.2) in double-figures.

The Boilermakers will close out their grueling five-game stretch next Thursday at Indiana.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...