Purdue researchers make out-of-this-world discovery

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An out-of-this-world discovery was made on the campus of Purdue University. Researchers are saying it’s like nothing they have ever seen before.

Located below the physics building on Purdue’s campus is the Prime Lab, and inside there sits one of the few accelerator machines in the country. The machine just helped discover a very old meteorite from a volcano on Mars.

The meteorite itself was found in Algeria in 2012. It was an impact with either a meteor or a comet on the martian surface that knocked these samples off of Mars. The

Researcher Marc Caffee has analyzed more than 30 samples of meteorites in the lab, but nothing like this.

“This one, that we just discovered, crystallized 2.5 billion years ago,” Caffee said. “That means there has been a magnum chamber that’s kind of active on Mars for 2 billion years.”

The sample wasn’t big, and there is nothing left of it after it goes through the machine.

Tristan Schefke is a student operator on the machine, and he knows just how crucial his job can be.

“If we get a sample from a comet or a meteor, these people go through a long process to get this sample,” Schefke said. “And once it goes into the accelerator, it’s no longer usable.”

This is one of Caffee’s favorite experiments, but he knows how important it is as well.

“When you have such small number of samples, you might be tempted to say, ‘Well, this just looks like the others. I’m not going to do anything.’ But you never know when there is going to be an amazing discovery there,” he said.

These types of discoveries are crucial, Caffee said, because we are still unable to do manned missions to Mars and robotic missions still haven’t returned any samples.

