Purdue women fall to No. 3 Maryland 85-70

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — The Purdue women’s basketball team dropped to 14-8 (5-4 B1G) on the season Thursday night, falling to visiting third-ranked Maryland at Mackey Arena, 85-70. The Terrapins scored 23 second-chance points and scored 46 points in the paint as they remained undefeated in Big Ten play at 10-0 and moved to 22-1 overall on the season.

The Boilermakers traded blows with the Terrapins early, shooting 61.5 percent (8-13) in the opening period and trading the lead four times in the first quarter. Purdue found a variety of ways to score in the first, striking inside with sophomore Dominique McBryde, while senior Ashley Morrissette hit a couple of outside shots to keep pace with Maryland. However, the Terrapins made the most of second-chance points and points off turnovers to build a 25-19 lead at the end of the first, powered by eight quick points form sophomore Brianna Fraser.

Maryland stretched its advantage to 12 in the second quarter, 40-28, with 5:34 left until the half, but the Boilermaker defense stood tall for a five-minute stretch, going on a 7-0 run and holding the Terrapins without a field goal. Junior Andreona Keys accounted for five of the seven Purdue points and they trimmed the margin to 40-35 inside the final minute. A big swing came in the closing seconds as a triple from Purdue freshman Dominique Oden fell just off the mark, and Maryland freshman Destiny Slocum countered with a desperation heave as time expired, finding all net and putting the Terrapins up 43-35 at the break.

The third quarter sunk the Boilermakers as they made just 5-of-22 in the frame and Maryland stretched its lead to 17. The lead grew as high as 21 down the stretch for Maryland, and the Boilermakers fought behind the late efforts of freshman Ae’Rianna Harris and closed it to 15 as time expired.

Morrissette finished with 14 to lead the Boilermakers, while Keys, McBryde and Harris joined her in double figure with 13, 12 and 10, respectively. Morrissette added six boards and three steals, while Keys grabbed seven rebounds and Harris chipped in eight boards and three blocks.

Fraser led all scorers with 18 points, while Maryland senior Brionna Jones finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Junior Ieshia Small finished with 14 points, senior Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added 12 points and Slocum chipped in 10 points and six assists.

Purdue returns to action Sunday on the road, heading to Champaign, Illinois to battle the Fighting Illini. Tip is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT at the State Farm Center.

