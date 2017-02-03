Sampson the Dog – Pet of the Week for Feb. 3

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Meet the Almost Home Humane Society’s Pet of the Week for Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.

Sampson is a 1-year-old beagle mix, who enjoys wrestling with other high-energy dogs, going on runs and talking about his day.

Almost Home representatives said Sampson would do best in an active home that can match his let-go personality.

Sampson is up to date on vaccinations and neutered. Watch him interact with our News 18 crew and see if you would like to give him a forever home.

Sampson and his other friends are available for adoption at the Almost Home Humane Society — open Tuesday-Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information on adopting a new pet, go to the Almost Home Humane Society’s website.

