Several police vehicles vandalized in Whitestown

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (AP) — Police say the vehicles of police officers from several departments who live in Whitestown and an officer’s home have been vandalized.

Profanity was scrawled on the garage door of the officer’s home in Whitestown as well as on marked police vehicles from the Whitestown, Westfield, Lebanon and Speedway departments. Tires were slashed on the police vehicles, and at least one vehicle window was broken.

Whitestown police Chief Dennis Anderson says the vandalism that took place early Thursday is an attack on the “central core of our community.”

No injuries were reported. Police are seeking tips from the public in the investigation.

Whitestown Town Manager Dax Norton says in a statement officials are “very disturbed and angry.” He says such vandalism won’t be tolerated.