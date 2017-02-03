Skaters bare it all for fun on the ice rink

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Friday was a frigid night, but that didn’t stop several ice skaters from baring it all.

The Riverside Skating Rink in West Lafayette hosted the 13th annual Dare to Bear event.

Skaters made their way around the rink in just their swimsuits! Participants were treated to pizza and hot chocolate.

Organizers said year after year, the turnout is there — no matter how cold it is.

“This started about the time the rink opened. It was just kind of like, ‘Hey,everybody’s looking forward to it being warm, so we might as well act like it is,” said Kevin Noe, a manager.

The Dare to Bear event lasted until 8:30 p.m. The rink then opened to skaters who wanted to stay bundled up.

