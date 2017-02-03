Students, staff respond to Saint Joseph’s College closure

RENSSELAER, Ind. (WLFI) – Saint Joseph’s College Board of Trustees decided to temporarily close starting in May. This comes after the school was having financial trouble.

Friday was a tough night at Saint Joe’s College. Students were at late church services as a way to help them cope.

“Even though the announcement isn’t what we wanted, we’re still going to be there for each other and we’re going to make sure that we take care of each other in the future,” said Clayton Bateman, a student.

The school announced the closure Friday night. It comes after the school had financial problems starting back in November.

The closure is making students and staff feel helpless.

“There are people here who live pay check to pay check. They’re going to be displacing about 200 people. So, it’s going to be rough,” said Chris Kosary, the school’s groundskeeper.

“Honestly, I really haven’t been able to take the time to process what my next step is going to be. I still have to talk to my family and everything about that,” said Bateman.

The feeling on campus is all the same — a sense of family, a family who is going to stick together throughout the end of the year. But it’s also a family who will stick together even after.

“This is my second family and I am really sad to see that taken away from me. But at the same time, these bonds are forever,” said Toni Raver, a student.

Students weren’t able to ask questions during the announcement, so there is still a lot of uncertainty.

“I was talking to professors after the announcement and everything, and you’d think that their first reaction would be to worry about their job or worry about what they’re going to do next. But they were worried about what the students were going to do,” said Bateman.

Students will finish out the year, but with heavy thoughts on their mind.

“It’s always been family. And they have a great tradition within this town and I had to be around this place,” said Kosary.

The administration is going to help students transfer and transition into other schools.

Faculty and students will have the chance to ask school officials questions Monday at meetings. The faculty meeting will be at 3 p.m. and students will meet later at 9 p.m.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...