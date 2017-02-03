Tippecanoe Co. helps with bill to grant pet possession to victims of violence

TIPPECANOE CO., Ind. (WLFI) — There are several reasons a person might not leave an abusive relationship, but fear of what might happen to their pet doesn’t have to be one of them. News 18 found out how Tippecanoe County is helping the state protect victims of domestic violence and their animals.

In Tippecanoe County, animals are being harmed or neglected as a way to keep victims of domestic violence under their abuser’s control.

“And if this bill can reduce that, then I think it’s a good thing,” Tippecanoe County Judge Sean Persin said.

Persin is helping with a bill that would allow judges to grant possession of a pet to a victim until a proper hearing is held. It would prohibit an alleged abuser from harming the animal and would even direct law enforcement to retrieve the pet.

“We don’t want to treat protective order hearings like divorce hearings, but we want to be able to provide emergency relief when we need to,” said Persin.

Becky Wellner with the YWCA Domestic Violence Shelter loves the idea. She said you’d be surprised how often pets are a factor in these cases.

“It happens quite a bit,” said Wellner. “I spent two hours yesterday with a victim trying to find a place for her two dogs.”

Wellner said housing the pets is always a challenge.

“They can’t have pets at the shelter for several reasons,” she said. “We have so many people that come from a lot of different backgrounds. We might have allergies.”

Therefore, the pets need to go somewhere until the victim can find permanent housing.

“Almost Home Humane Society and Pet Safe at Purdue University are wonderful in helping us find spots for those pets,” said Wellner.

But Almost Home executive director Stacy Rogers said sometimes the need is often higher than they can handle.

“If we had foster homes willing to take in those pets for emergency situations, it would definitely be helpful,” Rogers said.

Because Rogers and Wellner agree, pets need to stay with the victim in the long run.

“It is important and our pets do bring a certain amount of love and joy into our lives, and our clients need as much of that as they can get,” said Wellner.

The bill passed the Senate and has been referred to the House.

