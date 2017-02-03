WLFI – Part-Time Technical Media Producer (TMP)

Category: Engineering

Details: WLFI News 18, the CBS affiliate in West Lafayette, IN, is looking for a candidate with directing and or master control experience. He/she must have good communication skills and the ability to react quickly to changes. The candidate will also be responsible for other production duties such as computer graphics, camera operation, and audio operation. The ability to run Master control, ingest media into servers and monitor on air signal output are the main responsibilities. Use of Photoshop and other editing software and well as control room responsibilities preferred.

NOTE: This job description contains basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned. ******EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED******REVISED: 04/22/2014

City: West Lafayette

State: Indiana

Zip Code: 47906

Experience: See Job Details

Requirements: See Job Details

