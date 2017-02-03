YMCA and LSC teaming up to teach life-saving water skills

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Learning how to swim – it’s a fun pastime and a life-saving skill.

With local public pools disappearing, it’s becoming more difficult for young children to learn this vital life skill.

The YMCA of Greater Lafayette is teaming up with local community leaders to start the Scheumann Safety Around the Water program.

The program will allow third-graders within the Lafayette School Corporation an opportunity to come to the YMCA and learn to swim free of charge.

Supporters of the program urge parents of qualifying children to sign-up for this important class.

“Call the YMCA today, and get the information to get your child that’s going to be a third-grader enrolled in this program,” State Sen. Ron Alting said. “It’s something that can save your child’s life and in the future could save another person’s life. Having the lifelong skill of knowing how to swim.”

LSC elementary schools will be handing out enrollment information. The class will begin on Feb. 20.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...