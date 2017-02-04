2017 Ebony and Ivory Ball has record attendance

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — People were having a “ball” while raising money for the Hanna Community Center Saturday night.

For more than three decades, the Ebony and Ivory Ball has been benefiting the center.

Attendees donned their best black and white attire to enjoy dinner, dancing and live music.

Republican State Sen. Ron Alting serves as the center’s board president and said it’s the biggest fundraiser of the year.

He said all proceeds will go towards funding programs for all ages that make a big impact on those who need it most.

“People helping people,” said Alting. “That’s the Hanna Community Center. Lafayette has always been a community that pitches in and helps people.”

Alting said the event had a record number of people attend this year, and they hope to raise at least $20,000 for Hanna Community Center.

